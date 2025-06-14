PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christian samlaska's avatar
Christian samlaska
1h

This is truly one of the most beautiful things I’ve seen in a long time! I was in LA a week ago when ICE started their raids. I was staying a couple of blocks from the federal building and saw firsthand - ICE and other LEO’s inciting violence against loud but peaceful protestors! I wish I could be there today! SO PROUD to be a Californian and so proud of LA!! Let freedom ring!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Tolley's avatar
Barbara Tolley
1h

Way to go. Bravo!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture