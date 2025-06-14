PoliticusUSA is solely supported by our readers, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump turned Los Angeles into the epicenter of his authoritarian fantasies, but today the people of LA are pushing back.

One of the biggest No Kings protests is taking shape in Los Angeles where residents are coming out in force to send a message to Donald Trump.

ABC7 reported:

If there was any question this was going to be a massive protest, well, that has been answered. It is going to be that's Pershing Square. You have a crowd surrounding it. And then off to the right side of your screen is Broadway and Hill Street. And as you go up Hill Street and then over to Broadway, and you take Broadway north up towards City Hall, that's where everybody gathered initially, at Grant Park. It's just a flood of people. So the chief had mentioned 10s of 1000s for sure that, if not maybe 100,000 and that's a large amount of people to try and keep track of.

Check out the size of this crowd in the nation’s second-largest city:

The interesting element to this protest is the diverse group of people who are showing up. People who have never protested before are standing side by side with activists who have been protesting for years or even decades.

The protest itself contains a wide variety of issues from the economy, to immigration, to LGBTQ+ rights, to abortion.

The one thing that all of these protesters have in common is that they are rejecting Donald Trump and his presidency.

Trump tried to incite violence and chaos in Los Angeles. Instead, the city is turning out in such large numbers at City Hall that they have outnumbered the National Guard troops, and the National Guard troops are dwarfed by the protest.

Watch the LA protest live:

Most importantly, just as is being seen in other cities, these protests are peaceful.

Donald Trump is not getting what he wants at all in any way. The streets of Washington, D.C. have been described by reporters as empty for Trump’s birthday party military parade. Meanwhile, millions of Americans are rallying at over 2,000 locations to reject his presidency.

If the Trump administration thought that it would make an example out of Los Angeles, they were wrong. LA is showing the nation the depth of its rejection of his presidency.

America is rejecting the felon who would be king, and in the process rising up to protect its democracy.

What do you think of the Los Angeles No Kings protest?

