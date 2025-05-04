PoliticusUSA is delivering news with the truth. There is no bending the knee to corporations or special interests. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

It Turns Out That Trump And Biden Weren’t The Same

During the 2024 election, the mainstream press had an agenda to paint Trump and Biden both as old and bad choices for voters, but the mainstream media’s view there was a vast conspiracy covering up Joe Biden’s mental decline, but Donald Trump was still sharp as a tack and the same as he ever was.

This agenda was rarely explicitly stated, but it was a lens that shaped how the election was covered. President Biden did his part with a first presidential debate that, even by the low standard of incumbent presidents running for a second term, was terrible, but the knives were already out for Biden long before the debate.

People who closely watched Trump saw some ominous warning signs of a person experiencing mental decline. Those of us who followed his campaign wrote about his declining number of appearances, Trump’s lack of energy, and the fact that much of what he said showed detachment from reality.

It seemed to observers that Trump lacked the fitness required to be president, but the loudest voices in the media sphere obsessed about Biden and claimed that the Democrat was the real problem.

Now that Trump has wrecked public services and seems intent on destroying the US economy in record time, some in the press are taking notice and suggesting that Trump is in mental decline.

“Trump’s Brain Is Full Of Spiders”