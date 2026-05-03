Voters who were not paying attention were fooled in 2024. The media convinced a portion of the electorate that Joe Biden was physically and mentally unfit to be president, while helping Republicans sell voters on the false perception that Trump was a man of vigor and energy who would jumpstart the US economy and reduce costs.

Less than a year and a half later, the American people now see that they elected a corrupt and dishonest president who falls asleep in the Oval Office during meetings.

Trump and the corporate media both believe that the American people are stupid and not paying attention, but a growing majority of Americans can see that Trump is in decline.

The latest Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found:

A growing share of Americans question Trump’s mental acuity for the position. Nearly 6 in 10 (59 percent) say he does not have the mental sharpness and a majority (55 percent) say he is not in good enough physical health to serve effectively. Both are slightly more negative than they were in the February survey and are significantly more negative than last September.

The media had no problem questioning Biden’s physical and mental competence, but they refuse to speak out about Trump.

However, the poll showed that Trump’s decline isn’t his own problem, and replacing Trump with another member of the administration won’t fix anything.