The Trump administration is deporting children who are legally in the United States. Trump is deporting children who are US citizens. Even though Trump is now the least popular president in US history after his first 100 days in office. The latest child deportations involved Trump deporting a young stage four cancer patient, even though her father had a hearing scheduled for the next morning to attempt to stop her deportation.

The stories are horrific and the opposite of Trump’s promise on the campaign trail to deport criminals.

Video of Rubio:

Sec. of State Marco Rubio tried to defend Trump's deporting of children on Meet The Press by saying:

On the headline: that's a misleading headline, okay? Three U.S. citizens ages four, seven, and two were not deported. Their mothers, who were illegally in this country, were deported. The children went with their mothers. If those children are U.S. citizens, they can come back into the United States if their father or someone here who wants to assume them. But ultimately who was deported was their mother – their mothers, who were here illegally. The children just went with their mothers. But – it wasn’t like – you guys make it sound like ICE agents kicked down the door and grabbed a two-year-old and threw him on an airplane. That's misleading. That's just not true.

Rubio tried to shift the goalposts. What happened was that the Trump administration illegally abducted three citizen children and deported them before their families could have due process and their day in court.

Sec. of State Rubio tried to frame the Trump administration as compassionate for allowing children to stay with their deported moms.

Rubio managed to turn the conversation into an ever bigger disaster.