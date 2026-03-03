The worst-kept secret in American politics is that Marco Rubio desperately wants to be president, but he doesn’t possess any of the skills of a potentially adequate president.

Rubio first tried to defeat Trump in 2016, and when that didn’t work, to put it mildly, then-Sen. Rubio began his gradual transformation into a super-Trump lapdog, culminating in his being chosen as Trump’s Secretary of State.

Sarah Jones tears apart Trump’s Iran war lies:

As Secretary of State, Rubio hasn’t been the level head that many of his former Senate colleagues hoped for. In fact, Rubio’s worst and most inadequate traits are being exposed by Trump, seemingly giving him every new duty that comes up in the administration.

Rubio has been trying to come up with a convincing explanation for why Trump launched a war of choice with Iran right now.

First, Rubio angrily tried to clean up Monday’s mess that he caused by saying, “Yesterday you told us that Israel was going to strike Iran and that that’s why we needed to get involved today. The president said that no, Iran was gonna get, yeah, your statement is false. So that’s not what he, I was asked very specifically, were you there yesterday?”

The reporter answered, “Yes. I asked the question.”

Rubio then went off:

No. Did you, were you the one that because somebody asked me a question, said, did we go in because of Israel? And I said, you were asking me that, are you from the follow up? And I said, no, I told you this had to happen. Anyway, the president made a decision and the decision he made was that Iran was not gonna be allowed to hide behind its ballistic missile program that Iran was not gonna be allowed to hide behind its ability to conduct these attacks that decision had been made, the president systematically made a decision to systematically destroy this terroristic capability that they had, and we carried that out. I was very clear in that answer. This was a question of timing of why this had to happen as a joint operation, not the question of the intent.

Once the president made a decision that negotiations were not gonna work, that they were playing us on the negotiations, and that this was a threat that was untenable, the decision was made to strike them. That’s what I said yesterday, and you guys need to play it. If you’re gonna play these statements, you need to play the whole statement, not clip it to reach a narrative that you want to do.

Video:

Rubio had much more to his meltdown.

