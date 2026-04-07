Stocks are down, oil prices are up. There is concern that airlines are soon going to run out of jet fuel. The United States is just weeks away from a dramatic jump in prices for food and other goods.

Instead of trying to end his war of choice against Iran as quickly as possible, Donald Trump is escalating his rhetoric of destruction.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!

The Iranians, Americans, and everyone know what Donald Trump is trying to do. Trump is trying to scare Iran into surrender.

Middle East experts keep repeating that the Iranian regime won’t surrender, but here is Trump acting like war is an episode of The Apprentice, and demanding that Iran give up because he is losing the war.

It is crazy, and people are beginning to notice.

A reporter asked Trump about his mental health during a Monday press conference. Rachel Maddow brought up how Trump’s decline is breaking the military, and now Marjorie Taylor Greene has weighed in.