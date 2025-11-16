There has always been a disconnect between the conservatives who support Donald Trump and what Donald Trump is.

Conservatives elevated a person who was born rich and has never expressed an ounce of understanding or concern for the problems of the non-rich to lead a right-wing populist movement.

Well, Trump’s supporters thought it was a movement. Donald Trump always thought that he was building a following that would worship him.

It is also difficult to square the circle that social conservatives thought a man who had dozens of sexual abuse allegations against him, and was found liable for one case in civil court, would be the person to choose to protect those who were abused.

Donald Trump was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein for a decade plus, yet his supporters believed him when he promised to release the Epstein files if he was returned to the White House.

As long as Trump pursues their agenda, conservatives were fine with the complete hypocrisy of supporting a man who violates so many of their beliefs.

Trump decided that his return to the White House would be all about him, so he blew off the agenda of his supporters. The first crack came on tariffs, which Republicans have traditionally despised.

Trump’s reversal on releasing the Epstein files blew everything wide open.

Five years ago, the idea that red hat-wearing loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene would be one of Trump's most significant problems would have been laughable, but on Sunday morning, Greene showed that she is mounting a serious attack against Trump from the right.

Rep. Greene (R-GA) was on CNN’s State of the Union where she was asked why Trump was attacking her.

Greene first talked about how she supported Trump:

I stood with President Trump when virtually no one else did. Campaigned all over the country, spent millions of my own dollars helping him get elected, and I think that’s incredibly important and I do support him and his administration, and I support them in delivering on the campaign promises we made to the American people.

His remarks of course, have been hurtful. However, I have something in my heart that I think is incredibly important for our country, and that is to end the toxic fighting in politics. And this has been going on for years and it has divided our country split up friends and families, and neighbors and it’s not solving our problems. The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor. And that is so extremely wrong. And those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.

