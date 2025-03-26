PoliticusUSA is ad-free, not bending the knee, independent journalism that you can support by becoming a subscriber.

Trump and his Republicans in Congress are once again coming after PBS and NPR. On Wednesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a DOGE hearing focused on defunding NPR and PBS.

Democrats were more than ready for what Greene tried to frame as liberal elitist public broadcasting.

Rep. Greg Casar questioned the author of Project 2025’s plan to defund NPR and PBS by asking, “ How many millions of dollars a month do taxpayers spend for Daniel Tiger to play golf?”

Video of Casar:

Mike Gonzalez answered, “ I have no idea.”

Casar replied, “The answer is none.”

Rep. Casar continued, “To your knowledge, has Miss Piggy ever been caught trying to funnel billions of dollars in government contracts to herself and to her companies?”

Gonzalez answered, “That's a silly question.”

Casar said, “Well, the answer is no.”

The congressman continued:

How about Arthur the Aardvark? Has he ever fired independent government watchdogs who are investigating his companies? The answer is no.

I'm told we're here to talk about government efficiency, but Daniel Tiger has not blown $10 million of taxpayer money to play golf with his friends.

But Donald Trump has, just at the beginning of his administration. Miss Piggy hasn't been caught funneling billions of dollars in government contracts to herself. But Elon Musk has, and Arthur has not fired independent government watchdogs investigating him and his companies. But Elon Musk has fired at least five.

So once again, my Republican colleagues are dragging in a scapegoat. This time, it’s PBS and NPR to try to distract from the fact that Trump and Musk are robbing working people. It's Sesame Street that's making things expensive. It's. Mr. Rogers that's blowing taxpayer money. It's listeners like you. It's absurd.

The total funding for public broadcasting is just one sixth, the amount that Elon Musk's companies make off of the government every single year. But you will not see Elon Musk being grilled by this committee. I've seen a lot, but pointing the finger at Elmo to cover for Elon Musk might be a new low. For Miss Marjorie Taylor Greene's committee.

I don't think Americans are buying it. Here's what I think we should be having a hearing about.