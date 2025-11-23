Some problems go beyond politics. Political polarization and a lack of agreement on the basic moral sense of right and wrong are two different things. One of the reasons why Trump has been able to establish a tyranny of the minority is that he has followed the Fox News playbook of destroying the basic foundational truths of the nation.

One of the most dangerous things that the president and his party have done since returning to power in 2025 came in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk shooting, when Trump and his allies tried to use the killing of Kirk to turn political violence into a debatable partisan issue.

Trump and his allies blamed Democrats for Kirk’s death and falsely claimed that their political opponents were the cause of political violence in the United States.

As Donald Trump does with most things, he overplayed his hand on the Kirk shooting, and after a week or so, the martyrdom of Charlie Kirk was forgotten. Trump seemed jealous of the attention that Kirk was getting in death and pushed the media to change the subject.

After Trump called for the execution of congressional Democrats who urged the military not to follow illegal orders, one of those Democrats, Sen. Mark Kelly appeared on CBS’s Face The Nation.

Kelly said that he is facing increased threats because of Trump:

What the president said is very serious. I didn’t think he would step over the, over that line calling for the execution of members of Congress and his words carry tremendous weight more so than anybody else in the country, and he should be aware of that.

And because of what he says there is now increased threats against us.

Story continues below.