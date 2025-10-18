There is a game that is always played with any large-scale public event. Supporters of the event, whether it is a protest or a campaign rally, will always overestimate the attendance.

Detractors will always call the event a flop and underestimate the crowd size.

The No Kings protest has so far followed the usual pattern.

Donald Trump’s supporters are calling the event a flop, while the supporters and attendees of the protest are guessing some very large numbers in terms of crowd size.

There are two groups that can provide a decent estimate of crowd sizes.

Since event organizers have to get permits, they usually have an idea of what size crowd they are expecting before an event, and can estimate how close they came, or if the crowd exceeded expectations.

The other source is law enforcement.

A few estimates for crowd size from some of the earlier rallies are beginning to come in, and they are impressive.

The NYPD posted on X that the No Kings protests resulted in no arrests and drew more than 100,000 people:

The majority of the No Kings protests have dispersed at this time and all traffic closures have been lifted. We had more than 100,000 people across all five boroughs peacefully exercising their first amendment rights and the NYPD made zero protest-related arrests.

More estimates below: