Trump’s slush fund to pay off those who committed crimes while trying to help him overturn an election that he lost is dead.

After having the implementation of the fund blocked by a federal court on Friday, the DOJ announced:

The Department of Justice disagrees strongly with the decision on the Anti-Weaponization Fund put forth by the United States District Court Judge in the Eastern District of Virginia, wherein the Court stated that, under no circumstances, may the Department of Justice proceed with the Anti-Weaponization Fund recently established in order to make up for the tremendous abuse, harm, and hate unfairly shown to so many people.

This Fund was open to anybody who was so weaponized, targeted, or persecuted, whether they were Democrat, Republican, Conservative, Independent, or otherwise. The Department will abide by the Court’s ruling.

The DOJ is still defending Trump’s slush fund, which raises alarm bells, because the pause, as the Justice Department called it, looks more like a temporary move than permanent cancellation.

Democrats aren’t buying the pause.

In fact, they are pressing ahead with plans to pass legislation to kill the fund.