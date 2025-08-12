PoliticusUSA depends on the support of readers like you, so please consider helping us by becoming a subscriber.

Reporters in the mainstream media have been acting like Joe Biden was twenty years older than Trump, and they have refused to bring up Trump’s apparent physical and mental decline.

Video:

At the White House press briefing on Tuesday, CBS’s Ed O’Keefe, remember him, the guy who was certain that the White House was covering up a Biden cognitive decline, asked Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in the nicest way possible, “ Let me take you back to something from last month. You guys announced the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after his legs were seen swelling. How's he being treated for that? And while you were upfront about those health issues curious if the White House would be willing to let us speak with his physician directly about those health issues. I know there were a lot of concerns about the last White House. Not making the physician available. Would the physician be available in this case?”

Leavitt answered, “I don't wanna make that commitment on behalf of the physician, but it's certainly something we can look into and explore out of the effort of transparency because unlike the previous White House, there is nothing to hide. You guys see this president working around the clock, literally 24/7. All of the time. And I will be happy to look into that request too.”