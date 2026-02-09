Donald Trump has a pattern of cheating to make it look like he is winning when he is actually losing. From bogus right-wing polls to cooked investment numbers that are made up out of thin air, Trump has always been successful at creating the illusion of success instead of actually being successful.

Super Bowl weekend is one of the slowest movie-going weekends of the year. The film industry punts on Super Bowl weekend and focuses on using the Super Bowl to advertise summer blockbusters and future releases.

None of this stopped Jeff Bezos from pushing Melania into hundreds more theaters as the movie spent the weekend showing on 2000 screens nationwide, and the result was a box office decline of 67%.

Politico reported:

“Melania,” from Amazon MGM, added 300 theaters in its second weekend but dropped steeply to $2.4 million in ticket sales, down 67% from its much-discussed debut. The rapid downturn means the Brett Ratner-directed documentary is likely heading toward flop territory given its high price tag. Amazon MGM paid $40 million for film rights, plus some $35 million to market it.

The North American total for “Melania” stands at $13.4 million. Amazon MGM has not released international figures, though they’re expected to be paltry.

Kevin Wilson, head of domestic distribution for the studio, said the movie’s box-office performance “is a critical first moment that validates our wholistic distribution strategy, building awareness, engagement, and provides momentum ahead of the film’s eventual debut on Prime Video.”