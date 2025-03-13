PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee. You can support us by becoming a subscriber.

While talking to the press alongside the NATO Secretary General, Donald Trump seemed completely oblivious to the fact that he is singlehandedly wrecking the United States economy.

Trump apparently wanted to make sure that the markets tanked by resuming his attack on Canada:

To be honest with you, Canada only works as a state. It doesn't, we don't need anything they have. As a state, it would be one of the great states anyway. This would be the most incredible country visually. If you look at a map, they drew an artificial line right through it between Canada and the U. S.,just a straight artificial line.

Somebody did it a long time ago, many, many decades ago, and, uh, makes no sense. It's so perfect as a great and cherished state keeping Oh, Canada, the national anthem. I love it. I think it's great. Keep it. But it'll be for the state. One of our greatest states, maybe our greatest state.

At the same event, Trump ignored the economic collapse that he was creating to talk about how the US needed to take over Greenland for security reasons.

Donald Trump was elected to lower prices and inflation. Economists are warning that the small stabilization of inflation in the latest numbers will be shortlived because those numbers don’t factor in Trump’s tariffs.

Canada is a more functional country than the United States is under Donald Trump. It is almost like Trump is trying to destabilize the entire American economy.

Trump’s ego is clearly bruised because Canada won’t give in to his bullying and tariffs.

Canada will never join the United States, and the fact that Trump brought this up while sitting beside the Secretary General of NATO shows both the president’s broken mind and the nation’s shattered foreign policy.

What do you think about Trump continuing to attack Canada? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

