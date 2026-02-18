The White House shouldn’t let Trump roam around unsupervised. On Wednesday, the president showed up at a Black History Month event, and just like your racist uncle after he has a few too many drinks at the family holiday party, decides that he is going to prove that he is not racist by listing his black friends.

Trump said:

Mike Tyson. Boy, I tell you, Mike has been loyal to me. Whenever they come out, they say, Trump’s a racist. You know? It’s like a statement. Trump’s a racist. Mike Tyson goes that he is not a racist. He’s my friend. He is. Been there from the beginning.

Good times and bad. But Mike Tyson’s a great guy and he’s was so loyal, always been loyal and Herschel Walker, speaking about loyal, how good a football player was. Herschel Walker. Now he’s ambassador to the Bahamas. I don’t know. Bahamas. Bermuda, is he Bahamas? Whatever. It’s nice. A nice place. You’d like that Bruce, wouldn’t you?

Bruce wants it. And, uh, a friend, a guy that became real. He liked Trump. Jim Brown. He was tough. He’d come in. He was very silent. He was silent, but deadly. He’d come in and he’d look at people and if he didn’t like ‘em, he’d just look at me and he’d go, no. He’d wanted to rip their heart out. I, I would say they can’t be a better football, greater football player than Jim Brown.

By the way, Lawrence Taylor, great friend Lawrence, the great Lawrence Taylor, the greatest defensive player probably of the history of football. He is a great friend of mine and uh, but I’m longer off the tee than him. You know why? Because they take the club back further. He takes the club back this far and he hits it 200 yards.

When you can do that, you’re strong. He’s a great, he is a great guy. I’ll tell you that.

Video:

Mike Tyson is a convicted rapist who spent years in prison. Lawrence Taylor is a registered sex offender due to being found guilty of sexual misconduct with a minor. These are two examples of what Trump considers a “great guy.”

At least Trump was actually talking about black people, but that wasn’t the case when he ranted about election conspiracies and Joe Biden.