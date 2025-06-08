PoliticusUSA strives to bring you stories that others don’t, but we need the support of our readers to keep going. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

The truth and Speaker Mike Johnson are not often seen together, so it was surprising when Johnson admitted some political reality on Sunday.

.

Johnson was asked by ABC’s Jon Karl about Elon Musk spending money to beat Republicans and he answered:

Well, I think it would be a big mistake. I think Elon knows, at the end of the day, the reason he got involved to help President Trump win and to help Republicans win the majority in the House and the Senate is because he understands that our policies are better for human flourishing, they’re better for the U.S. economy, they’re better for everything that he's involved in with his innovation and job creation and -- and entrepreneurship.

The other team's policies are not good for those things. And -- and he knows that at the end of the day. And I think when the emotion settles down, I think he'll recognize we have no choice. We have to hold the House majority in the 2026 mid-term election, and we will because we’ve got to allow President Trump four full years, not just two.