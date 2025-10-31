The government shutdown is about to hit home for tens of millions of Americans, as the Trump administration is refusing to fund nutrition assistance for 41.7 million Americans, consisting overwhelmingly of children, the elderly, and the disabled.

Republicans shut down the government by refusing to negotiate for the needed Democratic votes in the Senate to keep the government open. Republicans thought they could fund the government on their own.

PoliticusUSA is not beholden to any political party or special interest. We are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

After they realized that they couldn’t, Republicans assumed that Democrats would go along with raising insurance premiums on 23 million Americans, and 4 million people losing their coverage.

Democrats refused, and they have not bent an inch over the past month.

The Democrats have made it clear that they will only vote for a government funding bill that restores the Obamacare subsidies for the American people.

A new poll on the shutdown, shown to Democratic leaders on Thursday, showed that by nearly a 2-1 margin (60%-34%), voters said it was more important to lower healthcare costs than to reopen the government.

Trump, Thune, and Johnson are still trying to win the messaging war to blame Democrats for the shutdown, when what voters really care about is the lower healthcare costs that Democrats are fighting for.

The situation turns into a complete disaster when they can’t even get the message right, which is what happened to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday.

Rollins and Johnson completely bungled the message.

Read and watch the video below to see what Rollins and Johnson said.