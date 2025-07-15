Never miss a single PoliticusUSA story by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump keeps trying to make his base forget about Jeffrey Epstein, but with each passing day, bigger and bigger names are coming out in support of Trump releasing all of the information on the Epstein case, including the Epstein client list.

The latest to break with Trump is one of the biggest names in Republican leadership, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Speaker Johnson said on Tuesday when asked if Trump should release everything on Epstein:

I haven't talked to Marjorie (Taylor Greene) or Anna (Pulina Luna) about that specific subject, but I, I'm, for transparency, we're intellectually consistent in this.

Look, Reagan used to tell us we should trust the American people. I believe in that principle. I know President Trump does as well, and I, I trust him. I mean, he put together a, a team of his choosing and they're doing a great job. It's a very delicate subject, but we should, we should put everything out there and let the people decide it.

I mean, the, the White House and the White House team are privy to facts that I don't know. I mean, I, this isn't my lane. I haven't been involved in that. Uh, but, but I, I agree with the sentiment that we need to, we need to put it out there.

Johnson didn’t have the strongest criticism that belonged to Rep. Lauren Boebert, who wants a special counsel appointed for the Epstein files.