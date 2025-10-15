Whether it is Young Republicans acting like Hitler Youth in a group chat or Donald Trump defunding efforts to capture and prosecute sex traffickers, the former party of “family values” has shown its true colors recently.

The same party that tries to take access to healthcare away from women while cutting child assistance and nutritional programs has also molded itself into the image of Donald J. Trump, a president who, according to a judge in the E. Jean Carroll case, is an adjudicated rapist.

Did you know that the Trump administration tried to put conditions on state grants to combat domestic violence? Less than a week ago, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration can not condition grants to combat domestic violence on getting rid of DEI.

It could be argued that by weakening efforts to combat domestic violence, the Republican Party, whether by intention or unintended consequence, has become the pro-domestic violence party.

While holding a press conference with House Republican leaders on Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson stopped his effort to blame Democrats for the government shutdown he caused and his refusal to reopen the House to make a jaw-dropping statement.

The latest hearing in Florida resulted in a federal judge granting a restraining order against a sitting member of Congress because he believed that Mills caused the woman harm and she was in danger of becoming a victim of an act of dating violence. Rep. Mills had threatened to circulate sexually explicit videos of his former girlfriend.

None of this sounds like it should be the behavior of a sitting member of Congress, unless the Speaker of the House is Mike Johnson.

