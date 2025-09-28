Republicans are very unlikely to keep their majority in the House next year, and with each passing day, the momentum and odds only grow larger against the GOP.

Speaker Mike Johnson went on CNN’s State Of The Union on Sunday and was asked about a variety of issues related to Trump after a discussion of the potential Republican caused government shutdown.

Johnson was quickly exposed as the same talking points that are met with a nod of approval on Fox News landed with a thud on CNN.

Jake Tapper asked Johnson about James Comey and the principle of presidents calling for prosecutions, and Johnson flat-out lied and rewrote history:

I don’t think that’s what he did, but what I have qualms with Jake is the total and utter weaponization of the Department of Justice.

And Comey was a primary person responsible for that. They quite literally, for four years into the Biden administration, turned the entire apparatus of our judicial system against one person. His name’s Donald Trump. There’s never been a political figure in the history of the world who was so maligned and attacked, certainly not using.

The legal system of his country to go after him in the way they did every way possible. You and I would need three hours of a program to go through all the ways that they, that they did, that they weaponized the DOJ. And so that’s what Comey ultimately was the leader of and responsible for. He was one of the primary persons who did that and, and I think if he lied to Congress about what he knew and when he knew it.

That is a matter that transcends politics. I think he has to be tried for that, and I expect that the jury in that case will determine that that’s exactly what he did.

Tapper pointed out that the Comey case has nothing to do with Joe Biden, “ This case is specifically about whether or not Comey lied about leaking information that what seems to have taken place during 2016- 2017, having nothing to do with Joe Biden.”

