In case you were wondering where Elon Musk’s shady and illegal DOGE data breach was going and what the endgame was behind it all, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) gave away the game on CNN’s State of the Union.

Dana Bash asked, “ Did you talk to him about when you pass the bill to keep the government running, at least you hope you will do so, that you will include cuts in that, that mirror what he is trying to do? Big cuts, in some cases almost eliminating agencies.”

Johnson answered, “Yes, we're going to need a few more weeks, maybe a month or more to qualify and quantify and then codify what Doge effort is all about, and that is eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse in the government. He genuinely believes they may be able to find as much as 1 trillion, and that is going to make a big difference, obviously, in the budgeting for the federal government and the appropriations process going forward.”

Bash asked, “Did he show you what he's doing?”

Speaker Johnson replied:

Yes, he has. He's shown me, um, many of the examples of the outrageous abuses. And I'm telling you, Dana, when the American people understand what has been happening with our taxpayer dollars, that Congress has been unable to discern, even with our best oversight efforts, Elon has been able to crack the code.

He's inside the belly of the beast of the bureaucracy and the algorithms are crawling through the data constantly.

Video of Johnson:

Elon Musk is using algorithms to come up with claims of fraud in programs that Republicans want to cut, and then instead of going through the legislative process, the House is going to take Musk’s word for it, and authorize those cuts.

The name of the game is cutting programs to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations.

There is no way that Republicans would be able to get these cuts through Congress otherwise, so they are doing an end around.

Musk and House Republicans are going to claim that there is fraud in Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Musk will magically find fraud in things that Republicans have always wanted to cut.

It is a scam. It’s coming, and people better get ready.

