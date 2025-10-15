Rep.-Elect Adelita Grijalva's win in Arizona is now official. It has been certified by the state, and the Arizona Attorney General is done with Johnson’s games.

Grijalvia said in a statement that the election certification, “simply confirms what the voters made clear 21 days ago: we won this election decisively by more than 40,000 votes.”

She also thanked Arizona officials, Governor Katie Hobbs, Attorney General Kris Mayes, and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, for “fulfilling their duties and standing up for the more than 800,000 Arizonans who currently do not have a voice in Congress.”

Attorney General Mayes, for her part, has sent Johnson a demand letter.

Mayes wrote:

On behalf of the State of Arizona, I demand that the Honorable Adelita Grijalva be sworn into office as the representative for Arizona’s Seventh Congressional District and be allowed to assume her seat without further delay. Failing to seat Ms. Grijalva immediately or to otherwise provide a reasonable explanation as to when she will be seated will prompt legal action.

The House of Representatives’ uniquely democratic function makes frustrating the will of the voters in selecting their representative particularly egregious. A member of the House of Representatives holds the only proportionally and directly elected position in the federal government, and “it is particularly essential that [the House] should have an immediate dependence on, and an intimate sympathy with, the people.” The Federalist No. 52 (James Madison). The House’s sole power to originate certain consequential matters, such as revenue bills, follows from this status. See, e.g., The Federalist Nos. 58 (James Madison) (revenue); 65, 66, 81 (Alexander Hamilton) (impeachment).

