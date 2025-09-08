PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

Teryl S.
1h

I think it is disgraceful that a member of Congress, much less the Speaker, would bald faced lie to the American public. No matter how he attempts to explain it, it still comes down to a big fat lie. Shouldn’t there be a process for removing the Speaker of the House from the position because he’s no longer a trusted person who is THIRD in the line of succession? I hate to think what our lives would be if he ever inherits the Presidency.

4 replies
FRAN GREENER
1h

I’m sorry to generalize, but he is nothing but Republican lying

scum

1 reply
