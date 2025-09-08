PoliticusUSA is 100% funded by our readers. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

After Speaker Mike Johnson made the ridiculous claim that Donald Trump was an informant against Jeffrey Epstein, he had to face reporters on Monday and walk it all back.

Johnson was asked, “What did you mean by that?”

Rep. Johnson answered:

What I was referring to, sir, in that long conversation was what the victim's attorney said. More than a decade ago, president Trump kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago, and he was one of the only people, one of the only prominent people, as everyone has reported, not President Trump, but everybody about him that he was willing to help l aw enforcement go after this guy who was a disgusting child abuser, sex trafficker, all the allegations, that's what they heard.

So the president was helpful in that. I don't know if I use the right terminology, but that's common knowledge and everybody knows that. So this is much ado about nothing.

Video:

Mike Johnson said that the President Of The United States was an informant against one of the worst sexual criminals in American history, but now the speaker claims that it is nothing.

Johnson was later asked, “ So was he ever asked to wear a wire or anything like that?”

The speaker answered, “I have no idea. No, I'm not saying that. I have no information about that whatsoever. I was repeating what has been common knowledge for a long time. The president was helpful in trying to get Epstein. For the law enforcement to go after Epstein.”

We’ve gone from Trump being an informant against Epstein to Trump was helpful to law enforcement about Epstein, which is a vague term that is not the same as being an informant or contributing an active role to the investigation.

It sounds like Mike Johnson made up Trump’s helpfulness to the investigation, because it was never heard of before Jeffrey Epstein became a political anchor around Trump’s neck.

If Trump were such a hero in the Epstein case, why wouldn’t Trump release the Epstein files?

The answer is that Johnson not only had to humiliate himself to get out of this mess, but he also continues to lie to protect Trump.

Self-identified person of faith Mike Johnson can’t stop lying to protect Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

What do you think of Johnson walking back his claim that Trump was an Epstein informant? Join the conversation in the comments below.

Leave a comment