The current Republican House majority is hanging on by a thread. House Republicans have no votes to spare, and their margin for error got even smaller after Democrats won an expected victory in a US House special election in Texas.

No Speaker of the House is going to appear in the media and admit that they are about to lose their majority in the upcoming midterm election. Johnson continues to express positivity about the midterm election when all signs point toward a growing potential Democratic blowout.

At a time when the American people are most concerned about healthcare, inflation, and affordability, Speaker Johnson discussed none of those things.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Instead, Johnson was asked about Trump’s 2020 election lies and the FBI raid in Fulton County, GA.

Meet The Press’s Kristen Welker asked Johnson, “Is it healthy for this country’s democracy — for the sitting president — to be questioning the 2020 election, five years ago, something, claims that have been deemed to be false, again now, that he lost?”

Johnson answered, “What’s healthy for our country and our democracy is for everyone to be laser focused on election integrity. You don’t have free and fair election--”

Welker stopped him and said, “But that’s not election integrity Mr. Speaker.”

Johnson claimed it was, and Welker countered, “This was asked and answered and litigated and relitigated, the page has been turned. He’s still talking about an election that he lost, allegations which have been deemed, claimed, false.”

Johnson kept trying to defend Trump and failing.

Story continues below.