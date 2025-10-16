Sometimes in politics, the worst wounds are self-inflicted.

The Epstein files and the government shutdown don’t seem related on the surface. They are two separate issues. One is about keeping the government funded and open. The other is a refusal by Donald Trump and his party to fulfill a campaign promise that they would release the files on one of America’s most high-profile sex criminals.

Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) created this problem for Speaker Johnson with their discharge petition, which would force the House to vote on legislation compelling the Department of Justice to release the complete Epstein files.

A discharge petition requires 218 signatures to reach the House floor and force a vote.

Several weeks ago, Adelita Grijalva won a special election to fill the remainder of her late father’s House term in Arizona’s third district. Grijalva had already pledged to sign the discharge petition and become the 218th signature needed to force a vote.

The Trump White House is determined to stop the discharge petition, so Grijalva has not been seated, even though there is recent precedent for Johnson seating members who won special elections when the House was not in session.

After the results of the special election were certified in Arizona, Attorney General Kris Mayes threatened to sue Speaker Johnson if he did not immediately seat Grijalva, a threat that it is apparent Johnson didn’t anticipate. The speaker has become more unhinged when asked why he won’t seat the Arizona House Democrat.

During an interview on CNBC, Johnson was asked why he hasn’t seated Grijalva and there were some definite signs of cracks.

