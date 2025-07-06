Readers like you solely support PoliticusUSA. Please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

MAGA Mike seems to know that he has a MEGA problem with the Trump tax cuts for the rich, which is why he headed to Fox News Sunday to try to sell a new message to America.

Johnson’s new message is don’t believe Democrats.

Speaker Johnson was asked, “Democrats say they are excited to run on this bill, a DCCC memo obtained by Axios says Republicans are going to lose the majority in 2026 because of this. They call it the GOP tax scam. They say more people know about it, the less they like it. They are also talking about Democrats holding rallies outside of rural hospitals and nursing homes this summer to tell people they are going to lose their care.”

Johnson said, “As I said on the House floor, it takes a lot longer to build a lie than to tell the simple truth. Our Republicans are going to be out across the country telling the simple truth, and guess what, it will be demonstrated that everyone will have more take-home pay. They’ll be having more jobs and opportunity, and the economy will be doing better and we’ll be able to point to that as the obvious result of what we did, so not buy into the false talking points.”

Video: