Mike Johnson has a clear strategy when it comes to taking healthcare away from tens of millions of Americans.

Video:

Johnson is going to lie.

When asked on CNN’s State Of The Union about cutting Medicaid, Johnson said:

We are not cutting Medicaid in this package. There's a lot of misinformation out there about this. The numbers of Americans who are affected are those that are entwined in our work to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse. And what, what do I mean by that? You got more than 1.4 million illegal aliens on Medicaid.

Medicaid is not intended for non-US citizens. It's intended for the most vulnerable populations of Americans, which is pregnant women and young single mothers. The disabled, the elderly, they are protected in what we're doing because we're preserving the resources for those who need it most. You're talking about 4.8 million able-bodied workers, young men, for example, who are on Medicaid and not working.

They are choosing not to work when they can. That is called fraud. They're cheating the system. When you root out those kinds of abuses, you save the resources that are so desperately needed by the people who deserve it and need it most. That's what we're doing and that's why this is a the morality of what we're doing here is precisely right and it comports with all the public opinion polls when people ask.

Whether young men, for example, who are able-bodied and have no dependent should be working. Everybody says yes, and that's what our package does. So these estimates that you're hearing are accurate, but it's dealing with those numbers of people in the population and that's gonna make the preserve the program and strengthen it for those who need it most.

…