Speaker Mike Johnson has been trying to use a wide variety of excuses to justify Trump’s government shutdown. Johnson has claimed that Democrats want to give illegal immigrants healthcare, which is a lie.

Johnson has claimed that it is Democrats who really shut down the government, which isn’t true because Republicans control the entire federal government.

PoliticusUSA is not beholden to any political party or special interest. We are 100% independent. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Mike Johnson has shut down the House and refused to allow members to come to work until Democrats in the Senate vote for his continuing resolution, which would cause people to lose their health insurance and insurance premiums to skyrocket.

When Johnson was asked about Obamacare on Monday, he went on a more than five-minute answer that was an admission about why Republicans won’t extend the subsidies, and want health insurance premiums to go up.

Johnson said:

Can we completely repeal and replace Obamacare? Many of us are skeptical about that now because the roots are so deep. It was really sinister the way, in my view, the way it was created. I believe Obamacare was created to implode upon itself, to collapse upon itself. I think the people who drafted that, the architects of it, knew that it would not be sustainable because their objective was ultimately a single payer system.

They wanted full government control of healthcare. That’s a terrifying prospect.

The plan was never a full government-run single-payer system. The plan that Democrats have spent decades building is designed around universal, accessible, and affordable healthcare.

That is the opposite of what Republicans want to do to the nation’s healthcare system.

Johnson then got into what the Republican plan is. If the GOP can rip out Obamacare by the roots, they plan on killing it and gutting the program:

Read what Johnson has in mind for Obamacare and watch the video below.