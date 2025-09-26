The Trump administration has some very strange and some would say delusional beliefs about the likely upcoming government shutdown.

A White House official quoted by Politico said:

“We’re going to extract maximum pain,” said the official, granted anonymity to discuss political strategy, adding that Democrats “will pay a huge price for this.”

“Historically, it’s the aggressor that always loses,” the senior White House official said. “And quite simply, their constituencies and their priorities are all going to get chewed up, and ours, not so much.”

Did you know that all previous government shutdowns are named after the president under whom they occurred?

The opposition party has never been blamed for a government shutdown. There was the Clinton shutdown, the Obama shutdown, and the Trump shutdown.

The idea that the 2025 shutdown will be different seems like a fantasy, especially since Trump’s approval rating is sinking like a stone.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson appears to be taking direct orders from Trump because Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News posted on X:

House Republican leadership may not bring the House back AT ALL next week. They think the ball is in the Senate’s court. and they will return when they have a bill to pass.

Mike Johnson is firmly drinking the orange Trump Kool-Aid as he thinks that if he keeps the House closed down, Senate Democrats will cave.

There is a big problem with this line of thinking.