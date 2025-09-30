The Republican plan to win the government shutdown seems to be to lie about what Democrats want in order to secure their votes to fund the government. The lies are so detached from reality that it is fair to question those who are telling them.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson appeared on CNBC and was directly asked, “ Mr. Speaker at that meeting yesterday, did they present, and I don’t know how much you can talk about what, what went on, but did they give an entire, the Democrats an entire wishlist of things? Did they say they want healthcare for illegal immigrants?”

Speaker Johnson answered with a delusional lie:

Yes. Yes. And they put it in writing because remember, they filed a counter proposal continuing resolution. We filed a 24-page clean CR. They filed a dirty CR as a counter proposal included in it, and they brought this up at the meeting yesterday. They want to restore taxpayer-funded benefits, American taxpayer-funded benefits, to illegal aliens.

Okay? We’re not doing that. We got rid of that in our one big, beautiful bill. We’re not going back to that policy. This was a big issue in the election last fall. We don’t, American taxpayers are not supposed to fund people who break the law coming into the country illegally. They’re demanding. That is a condition of their votes.

Video of Johnson:

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries was on CNBC later and responded to the claim that Democrats want to provide healthcare to illegal immigrants, “This is an outright lie. Federal law prohibits the use of taxpayer dollars to provide federal coverage to undocumented individuals. That’s the law, and there is nothing in anything that we have proposed that is trying to change that law. We are fighting for the healthcare of the American people.”

Video of Jeffries:

Mike Johnson is apparently having some kind of mental wellness crisis because the Speaker seems to think that the American people will believe that the law previously covered healthcare for illegal immigrants when it never did.

As Rep. Jeffries stated, federal law prohibits non-citizens from accessing subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. The ACA is a federal program.

Republicans are flat-out lying, and this lie is going to be quickly debunked when the American people start getting notices about their health insurance premiums going through the roof.

