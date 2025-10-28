Republicans control the federal government. Republicans also shut down the government. The party of Donald Trump and Mike Johnson refuses to open the government.

Once Democrats didn’t cave on the government shutdown, Speaker Mike Johnson had painted himself into a corner.

PoliticusUSA’s news and opinions are 100% independent. We are beholden to no political party or special interest. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Johnson thought that by keeping the House closed for a month, he would not give Democrats in the Senate a way out and force them to vote for his clean CR, which would kill Obamacare subsidies for 23 million Americans.

Instead, Democrats dug in and put the pressure on Johnson. The story became that the Speaker is refusing to open the House and conduct the business of the people. Johnson has been faced with questions about why the House has not been called back into session.

House Republicans are still getting paid, but they are not showing up to work. At the same time, Republicans are forcing federal workers to work without pay while they get paid for not working.

How Johnson didn’t see these terrible optics coming a mile away is a demonstration of how far in over his head this Speaker of the House is.

Johnson, Thune, and Trump have bungled the whole shutdown. They don’t have a plan to get out of it, which is why Johnson is using his press conferences to do damage control.

Read more and watch video of Johnson below.