Rep. Al Green (D-TX) has been drafting new articles of impeachment against Donald Trump and there seems to be sizable public support for his effort.

Free Speech For People announced:

Impeach Trump Again, a nonpartisan campaign led by Free Speech For People, announced today that they have collected over 250,000 petition signatures in support of an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump. The announcement comes on the heels of Rep. Al Green’s recent House floor speech that he would bring articles of impeachment against the president.

…

Launched on Inauguration Day, the campaign has documented multiple abuses of power President Trump has already committed, including: planning the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza; abusing his power to seek retributions against perceived adversaries; co-opting and dismantling independent government oversight; unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s powers; receiving foreign and domestic emoluments; depriving citizens of their birthright citizenship; corruptly dismissing criminal charges against Eric Adams; abusing the pardon power; abusing the emergency power; blocking efforts to secure U.S. elections; unconstitutionally usurping local and state authority; and engaging in unlawful, corrupt practices during the 2024 presidential election campaign.

Even though the impeachment effort has no realistic chance of happening while Republicans control the House of Representatives, there is a growing call for something to be done.

Rep. Green launched his effort to impeach Trump last month, and it has gotten the support of an independent movement to impeach Trump again.

“We applaud Congressman Al Green for demanding that the US Congress hold Donald Trump accountable through the impeachment process for his dangerous abuses of power,” says Courtney Hostetler, Free Speech For People’s Legal Director. “As Trump repeatedly undermines our democracy and ignores the Constitution, we will continue to call on Congress to fulfill its duty by investigating and, if necessary, removing this corrupt executive from office.”

Even if Trump was impeached in the House somehow, there is zero chance that he would be convicted in the Senate.

However, any movement that calls attention to Trump’s activities and corruption is a good one, and if Democrats take back the House, impeachment should be on the table.

