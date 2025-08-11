PoliticusUSA is news for people who don’t want their information filtered through billionaires. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

MSNBC did something that needs to happen more often. As Donald Trump invented a complete fantasy about crime in Washington, DC and around the country, the network debunked him by showing the real crime statistics on the screen while the president lied.

Video:

As Trump was saying:

When you say, take a look at numbers, I just saw some charts. These are different cities throughout the world. Red is okay. The red is a place called Washington dc Look at these. Baghdad is, we doubled up on Baghdad. Panama City, Brasilia. San Jose, Costa Rica, Bogota, Columbia, heavy Drugs, Mexico City.