MSNBC Derails Trump's Big Crime Propaganda Event
As Trump claimed that crime was surging, MSNBC put the real national Washington, DC, crime stats on the screen beside him.
MSNBC did something that needs to happen more often. As Donald Trump invented a complete fantasy about crime in Washington, DC and around the country, the network debunked him by showing the real crime statistics on the screen while the president lied.
Video:
As Trump was saying:
When you say, take a look at numbers, I just saw some charts. These are different cities throughout the world. Red is okay. The red is a place called Washington dc Look at these. Baghdad is, we doubled up on Baghdad. Panama City, Brasilia. San Jose, Costa Rica, Bogota, Columbia, heavy Drugs, Mexico City.
