Rep. Nancy Mace blew a gasket and blamed the media and the left for the shooting of Charlie Kirk. All of this has proven to be incorrect, but Mace has continued to blame the left for threats on her life.

On CNN, Rep. Mace said:

Well, I am very concerned about our security and safety, even my employees. We've had in the last 48 hours local police stationed outside my offices. I just had a family member call me right before this, talking about the police car that's stationed outside of the homes of my -- some of my family back in South Carolina. I haven't carried in a while. I haven't had to. I feel a great need to carry and I'm thankful that South Carolina is an open carry state. So I will be carrying. I have to have increased security now. Normally, I do have security with me but now we need to double the size of the security team and also take other security precautions as any elected person should right now who are in public. No more outdoor events for the foreseeable future […] And I don't feel safe going outside right now because anybody could be out there. The violence and the rhetoric -- it feels like it's -- you know, it's increasing. And what happened to Charlie two days ago -- I just -- we're all on edge. And my employees feel scared. My children feel scared, my family. And we're going to take every precaution necessary to ensure everyone's safety moving forward.

I am angry but I can be angry. This is a -- this is a very unsafe situation. Like, our lives are in danger. I mean, I don't feel safe walking outside right now. And the attorney general in my state, Alan Wilson -- he recently posted my personally owned vehicle online -- tags and all, and the make and model of my car -- because politics is a bloodsport in South Carolina and further putting my life in danger. Like, I have to reevaluate what I drive, where I drive, where I park. I'm afraid to even walk from the car in my parking lot into the office because it's all -- you know, a 100-yard walk.

Mace went on to blame the left for threats of political violence:

What we have seen is people being brainwashed. We've been called Nazis. Charlie Kirk was called a Nazi. Charlie Kirk was called Hitler. Those of us on the Republican side who are very outspoken and vocal, we have been dehumanized.

And by dehumanizing us we have people on the left who have been brainwashed, who believe that oh, I can take a rifle to an event, shoot someone in the neck, kill them, and it's going to be celebrated because that's exactly what happened in the last 48 hours. Because we've been villainized. I'm not Hitler.

Video:

I can’t recall anyone ever calling Nancy Mace Hitler. It is hypocritical of Mace to attack the left and, without evidence, blame them for the Charlie Kirk shooting, but also claim that she is being dehumanized and called Hitler.

It is also dehumanizing for Mace to claim that people who are on the left are brainwashed.

For Nancy Mace, everything is about Nancy Mace.

There is no doubt that elected officials are under a constant barrage of threats, and that there is a legitimate security concern for members of Congress, but Mace should not get to play the victim while doing the same thing that she is accusing the left of doing to her.

Part of the problem is cultural, but another issue is individuals like Mace in politics who attempt to exploit hyper-partisanship for political gain.

