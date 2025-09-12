PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Smith's avatar
Anne Smith
20m

I truly believe she is mentally unwell

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Pamela S.'s avatar
Pamela S.
16m

Wah wah wah, 😫 poor Nancy. Maybe now she knows how it feels to be a person of color, or an LGBTQ person. She endangers their lives every single day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture