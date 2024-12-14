After suffering a fall and fracturing her hip, former speaker and current Rep. Nancy Pelosi has had a successful hip replacement.

Pelosi, issued this statement from spokesperson Ian Krager

Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend.

Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.

Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans.

Speaker Pelosi injured her hip while abroad as even at 84 years old she continues to fulfill her duties and represent her country. Nancy Pelosi one of the greatest House Speakers in US history.

House Democrats are currently undergoing a generational change but they regularly cite Pelosi as a source of wisdom and advice. Democrats are lucky to have Pelosi in the House sharing and guiding and future generations.

Pelosi’s injury reminds us all that our time is limited and at some point the former speaker will no longer be in the House, so it is important for the nation to benefit from her presence for as long as she continues to serve.