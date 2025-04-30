PoliticusUSA is true independent news. We answer to no one but our readers. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Nancy Pelosi is only one of the greatest Speakers in history. She is also an expert on how the US government should function, and Pelosi did not hold anything back when she offered her thoughts on the first 100 days of Donald Trump’s second term.

Pelosi said:

The first 100 days of the Trump Administration have been a train wreck of fear, incompetence and broken promises. While failing to lift a finger to bring down costs for hardworking Americans, President Trump is instead recklessly driving us toward recession, attacking earned Social Security benefits, firing patriotic American Veterans, cutting off vital medical research, and making families pay more for less health care. The disastrous record of this Administration has left the American people feeling the pain of failed policies – but as President Trump has said, he ‘couldn’t care less.’



100 days of President Trump's agenda have made American families more vulnerable and our nation less safe, even before Republicans try to push millions out of Medicaid health coverage to give tax breaks to their billionaire donors. Today, Leader Hakeem Jeffries outlined our plan to continue fighting back against the Trump Administration’s chaos, cruelty and corruption. While Republicans choose to protect the wealthy and well-connected, House Democrats are united behind Leader Jeffries in our commitment to fight for working families with our blueprint for a better America.

Pelosi’s description was one of the more succinct characterizations of the damage that Trump has done specifically and directly to the American people.

It is too general to say that Trump has done harm to America. More specifically, Trump has harmed the American people. Trump has harmed people on Social Security, government workers, people living paycheck to paycheck, people with medical issues, and too many others to list.

Trump has done harm to everyone who isn’t a rich white man like Donald Trump, and train wreck seems like the appropriate description for what he is doing to the country.

