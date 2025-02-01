PoliticusUSA is completely ad and corporation-free because of the support of our subscribers. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Political party leadership elections are always interesting on a few levels. A deeply contentious party election is a sign of a political party with internal divisions and might be at war with itself.

A party election that is smooth suggests a party that is unified or at least in agreement on the big picture items.

For Democrats, nothing unifies them more than Donald Trump.

Even though Wisconsin Party Chair Ben Wikler was endorsed by Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, Minnesota party leader Ken Martin cruised to victory on the first ballot.

During his victory speech, Martin showed why, emphasizing contrasting Democrats with Trump and the billionaires.

Martin said, “ Let me just start by saying we have one team. One team. The Democratic Party. We have one fight. We have one fight. The fight's not in here. The fight's out there, right? The fight's not in here. The fight is for our values. The fight is for working people. The fight right now is against Donald Trump and the billionaires who bought this country.”

Later, the new DNC Chair said that Democrats must go on offense:

Now look, it's time for our party to do three things.

First is to unite. We have to rebuild our coalition. We have to ignore the noise. We have to focus with intensity on the goal ahead, which is winning elections to improve people's lives. Second, we need a go on offense. Trump's first weeks have shown us that what happens when amateur hour meets demolition derby, right?

And at the same time, he's invited all these billionaires into the Oval Office to mine, extract, and profit off of our government. This is our time. Right now, it's the people's government. It's not another resource for ultra elites to exploit. Lastly, and the third, is we're going to take tonight to enjoy the moment, and we're going to build new alliances, but then we're going to get to work.

We're going to get to work. We're going to fight. We're going to go out there and take this fight to Donald Trump and the Republicans. And we're going to fight for working people again in this party.

Video of Martin:

Without Democrats having control of the House or the Senate and with years to go until the next presidential election, Ken Martin is the spokesperson for the Democratic Party.

For decades, Democrats have talked about rebuilding local parties, but before a party can be rebuilt, it helps to have a unifying message that every person at every level is on board with. All parties want to win elections, but it is crucial for a party to have an identity.

Ken Martin wants the Democratic identity to be centered on working people, and given what Trump and his billionaires are doing to the country, that looks like a great place to start.

