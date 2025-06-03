PoliticusUSA is real independent news from the heart of America. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

There are fewer policy areas in which the Trump administration has abused its power more than in immigration. Trump and his administration have used immigration enforcement to attempt to intimidate critics of the administration who attempt to criticize them or use their official position to conduct oversight.

Newark NJ Mayor Ras Baraka was acting in his official capacity as mayor when he was arrested at an ICE detention facility, and after using the arrest to attempt to score political points on conservative media, the administration dropped the charges against the mayor, but Baraka is now suing Trump administrionn officials for false arrest.

From the lawsuit:

Much of the media coverage has painted this lawsuit as being about a malicious prosecution and tends to overlook that the mayor also alleges that the Trump administration falsely arrested him.

Perhaps, they are doing this because a malicious prosecution does not sound as bad as a false arrest, which is a concept that every American can understand.

The Trump administration has insisted on abusing its power. They have consistently gotten the politics of immigration wrong, and lawsuits like this one are important because they highlight that what the administration is doing is improper and unlawful.

The media refuses to discuss the reality that the Trump administration is using its power to frame its critics as villains and to criminalize dissent.

This is not a both-sides story.

Democrats tried to conduct oversight at an ICE facility. As they are constitutionally and legally allowed to do, they were arrested unlawfully by Trump officials, who then used the arrests for political purposes.

The mayor’s lawsuit is about abuse of power, and that is how the American people should view it.

Trump’s intimidation tactics are a political liability that are showing the American people what this administration really is.

What do you think of the lawsuit? Let’s discuss it in the comments below.