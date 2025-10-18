Every president in the modern era has been protested. Sometimes the protests are small, like small groups on the side of the road as the presidential motorcade passes.

Sometimes the protests are big, like those against George W. Bush when the nation soured on the Iraq war.

There has never been a president who has been protested to the degree that Donald Trump has.

The Hands Off protest against Trump’s policies and cuts drew 3 million people in April 2025.

The first No Kings protest in June 2025 grew to 5 million people, and the growth has continued with the October 2025 protest.

MoveOn, one of the No Kings coalition partners, posted on X:

Our crowd count estimate from the No Kings coalition responsible for planning today’s event is 7 MILLION nationwide. 7 MILLION of you gathered across the country to peacefully protest today. 2 million more than the first No Kings action in June.

To put this number into context, No Kings has more doubled its number of protesters in 6 months.

