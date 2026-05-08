Remember the good old days of last month, when Trump’s White House ballroom was privately funded and using no taxpayer money, at least according to Trump?

Then a gunman showed up at the White House Correspondents Dinner, and Trump decided that this would be a great time to hit up taxpayers to pay $1 billion for his ballroom under the pretense of national security, which Republicans have redefined to mean protecting our unpopular president by not allowing him to go out in public anymore, so taxpayers have to build him a tacky gold trimmed playroom in what used to be the East Wing.

This idea is not popular. As in, only 28% of polled Americans support Trump’s ballroom. The bad numbers for the ballroom aren’t surprising, as many Americans can’t afford food, rent/mortgage, gas, utilities, and basically any essentials needed to live.

Trump raised money from private donors to supposedly pay for the ballroom, but those donors’ names have not been released, and no one has said what their donations are going to be used for. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested that the private donations be used for “plates.”

$350 million has been raised from millionaires and corporations, which is a whole lot of plates, and no one has said a peep about where that money will go if Trump gets his billion taxpayer dollars.

The problem is that Republicans in Congress don’t want to vote to give Trump the money.