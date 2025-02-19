PoliticusUSA is corporate-free and will never bend the knee to anyone. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump made a lot of insane promises during the 2024 presidential campaign that people who were paying attention knew would never come true.

During an August 2024 press conference surrounded by food Trump said, “Grocery prices have skyrocketed. When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one. We will drill, baby, drill. That’s going to bring down prices of everything.”

The promise was always gibberish because the oil that is extracted in the United States belongs to the oil companies and is sold on the global market. Factor in the fact that oil companies have an incentive to drill less to keep prices and profits high, and it was clear that oil has nothing to do with the price of groceries.

However, Trump did promise to lower prices on day one.

Fast forward to February where during an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump completely changed his tune on inflation and prices.

Hannity pointed out that inflation is back, and Trump said, “ I'm only here for two and a half weeks. That was January. You were there for a week. No, think of it. Inflation's back. And they said, Oh, Trump inflated. I had nothing to do with it. These people have run the country. They spent money like nobody's ever spent.”

Just so everyone is clear when Biden was president, inflation was a presidential problem that the presidency could solve. Now that Trump is back in office, the president has nothing to do with inflation.

Trump’s answer gave the game away. He knows that inflation is a political problem that will plague him, which is why Trump is trying to run away from it.

Democrats and the American people need to hammer Trump daily on inflation and prices.

A lot of people voted for Trump because they thought that he would lower costs.

He has no intention of doing so. Democrats must make Republicans pay.

What do you think of Trump’s shift on inflation? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment