There is perpetual activity surrounding Donald Trump, but most of it is not related to governing. The second Trump administration is defined by a cyclone of activity that intended to destroy guardrails and norms. The destruction of guardrails is paving the way for corruption on a scale the American people have not seen in the presidency in centuries.

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Traditionally, former presidents stay out of day-to-day politics. They might campaign for their party in an election year, but they don’t sit on the sidelines and criticize.

Trump shattered this tradition by refusing to leave the spotlight and by constantly criticizing the Biden administration.

The country has needed someone with credibility and status to put these pieces together and explain that what Trump is doing is not normal and is bad for the country.

During his interview with Barack Obama, Stephen Colbert asked the former president what powers he thought a president should not have.

Obama answered, “There are a couple that I followed even though they weren't law, and I want us... we're gonna have to do some work to return to this basic norm, and we probably now have to codify it. The White House shouldn't be able to direct the attorney general to go around prosecuting whoever the president wants prosecuted.”

Colbert pointed out that the DOJ is under the Executive Branch, and Obama continued, “The norm is that it's independent. The idea is that the attorney general is the people's lawyer. It's not the president's consigliere.”

Obama went on to talk about something that doesn’t get discussed enough, and that is the need to restore and fix the damage that Trump is doing to the DOJ: