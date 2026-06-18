Donald Trump has always suffered from Obama Derangement Syndrome because Donald Trump has always felt inferior to Obama, which must bring up quite a conflict in a mind that seems to have been poisoned with racism and hate early on in life.

It was fitting that Trump made an inferior deal with Iran right around the same time as the ceremony was held for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center.

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Trump has been living in Obama’s shadow since his first administration began in 2017, and he was outshadowed by the former president again on Thursday.

Donald Trump is considered to be the political reaction to Barack Obama’s presidency. Obama was hope and change. Trump is division and a return to the past. Obama inspired hope, and Trump has seemed to be on a personal mission to destroy it.

Trump’s notions of what government is and who it should benefit have always been in direct contrast to Barack Obama. It isn’t a coincidence that Obama gave the nation the biggest expansion of healthcare since Medicare, and Trump has provided the country with the biggest cut to healthcare and services in American history.

Obama spoke of America’s better angels. Trump was convicted of nearly three dozen felonies.

Barack Obama isn’t an active politician, but he is still advocating for his view of what America could be, and in the process he is criticizing Trump without ever saying the current president’s name.