The FBI raided John Bolton's home on Friday morning as the DOJ revived an already dismissed investigation into potential mishandling of classified information by Bolton.

A grand jury found no evidence in 2020 that Bolton mishandled any classified information when he wrote his book,

Suddenly, Bolton gets raided by federal law enforcement, and Donald Trump claimed that he knew nothing about it.

Video:

A couple of things jump out about this video. Trump sounds old. Really old. Also, Trump sounds tired. This is not the way an energetic president, who is at the helm of the most important job in the world, should ever sound.

Trump trashed Bolton, but tried to play dumb by saying:

No, I don't know about it. I saw it on television this morning. I'm not a fan of John Bolton. He's a real. Sort of low life. When I hired him, he served a good purpose because, as you know, he was one of the people who forced Bush to do the ridiculous bombings in the Middle East. Bolton, he and he he wants to always kill people, and he's very bad at what he does. But he worked out great for me because every time he doesn't talk, he's like a very quiet person, except on television.