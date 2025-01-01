If you believe in omens, here is one to check out. A Tesla Cybertruck burst into flames in what is being referred to as an explosion outside of Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel.

KSNV in Las Vegas reported:

Firefighters and police are responding to a vehicle fire near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning.

A vehicle fire was first reported around 8:40 a.m. in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel, a Clark County spokesperson confirmed.

People posting to social media said they heard a loud noise and could see smoke coming from the area.

Video:

Meanwhile, cybertruck owners are reporting that Progressive Insurance is raising the rates of those who participate in the Snapshot program by as much as 51% because they have deemed Tesla’s self-driving software to be more dangerous than manual driving.

Teslas have been riddled with documented problems and issues, and there is no way of knowing why the cybertruck exploded outside of Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel, but it does seem like it could potentially be a coming attraction for what is almost certainly bound to happen to the Musk/Trump partnership.

Donald Trump has a history of tossing people aside after they either outshine him or outlive their usefulness to him.

Musk is already feuding with some of Trump’s most passionate supporters over immigration, and one of the things that he clearly wants is for Donald Trump to make the federal scrutiny of Tesla’s issues go away.

The guy whose trucks explode outside of hotels is about to be put in charge of making budget cuts. What could go wrong?

