Donald Trump has been frustrated with Pam Bondi for months because he doesn’t think that she is doing enough to prosecute his political enemies, and she can’t make the Epstein scandal go away.

Her job is reportedly on the line.

Given this context, the Epstein files scandal that keeps growing, the fact that ICE continues to attack the American people while the DOJ sits on the sidelines, and the only investigations they seem interested in conducting involve blaming the victims of ICE, Bondi apparently felt the need to go over the top to save her job, and boy has she ever gone over the top.

Bondi attacked Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin but came off sounding like a teen having a tantrum.

Raskin said to Chair Jim Jordan, “ you can let her filibuster all day long. But not on our watch. We claim not on our time. No way.”

Raskin then turned to Bondi, “And I told you about that Attorney General before you started.”

Bondi said, “You don’t tell me anything.”

Raskin shot back, “Oh, I did tell you because we saw what you did in the Senate.”

Bondi then called Raskin a washed-up lawyer, and then added while muttering to herself, “not even a lawyer.”

Just a reminder that when Democrats take back the House, Raskin will be the committee chair who will have direct oversight over Bondi and the DOJ.

Those hearings should be something.

Bondi kept melting down.