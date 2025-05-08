PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Sen. John Fetterman’s career in Pennsylvania politics has been powered by the support of liberals, progressives, and Democrats, which is why the idea of Democrats mounting a primary challenge to the incumbent senator was unfathomable five months ago.

However, another reported recent incident has caused concerns about Fetterman’s health to grow.

The AP reported:

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was meeting last week with representatives from a teachers union in his home state when things quickly devolved.

Before long, Fetterman began repeating himself, shouting and questioning why “everybody is mad at me,” “why does everyone hate me, what did I ever do” and slamming his hands on a desk, according to one person who was briefed on what occurred.

As the meeting deteriorated, a staff member moved to end it and ushered the visitors into the hallway, where she broke down crying. The staffer was comforted by the teachers who were themselves rattled by Fetterman's behavior, according to a second person who was briefed separately on the meeting.

Fetterman dismissed a New York Magazine report that former staffers are concerned about him because he appears to be off his mental health treatment plan.

The incident with the teachers’ union will only add to the concern for the senator’s well-being.

Things have gotten so troublesome that, according to Politico, Pennsylvania Democrats are discussing primarying John Fetterman: