Republicans are getting the majority of the blame from the American people for the government shutdown, but the shutdown has been living in its own bubble in many respects.

Day-to-day life for those Americans who don’t work for the federal government has been largely unimpacted.

That is about to change very quickly.

Obamacare open enrollment begins on November 1. Those who have not received premium notices about how much their rates are going to increase will be in for a shock when they try to renew their health insurance plan.

SNAP and other nutritional assistance will run out of money in November.

The Executive Branch of the federal government will also begin to run out of money in November.

Airports could be a nightmare over Thanksgiving weekend if the government shutdown continues and furloughed federal workers remain off the job.

The Trump administration made news at the beginning of the government shutdown by posting illegal notices on government websites blaming Democrats for the shutdown.

In Pennsylvania, Donald Trump has sunk and he is threatening to wipe out the gains that Republicans made in the state in 2024, according to the latest Franklin & Marshall Poll, “Fewer voters believe President Trump is doing an “excellent” or “good” job (41%) as president than believe he is doing a “fair” or “poor” job (58%), but his ratings are comparable to his job approval ratings in Pennsylvania at the time of the 2020 election.”

LIHEAP grants that help lower-income people afford their heating bills in winter are going to be delayed due to the Trump shutdown, and the state of Pennsylvania is letting all Keystone staters know who is to blame.