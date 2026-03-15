The Trump administration is still refusing to look the American people in the eye and tell them the truth about the Iran war. The administration continues to look at the war through optimistic eyes and claims that gas prices will fall in a couple of weeks and the war will end.

It is important for America that those who have been through war in the Middle East speak up and deliver a clear-eyed assessment.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent and not beholden to any political party or special interest. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Leave a comment

Besides being a veteran and the former secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg is a former and perhaps future presidential candidate.

On Sunday, Buttigieg discussed Trump’s Iran war in clear terms.

What I'm worried about is not the soldiers and the people who are serving. What I'm worried about is their political leadership, like Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump.



We lived through a war that was sold to us on false pretenses when I was younger. This war has not been sold on any pretense. The president just went ahead and did it.



Here's the biggest thing that has not changed since the war in Afghanistan or the war in Iraq. The biggest thing that has not changed is who pays the price. We have now seen 13 American service members killed. And when you prepare to go to war, the thing you think about, the thing you most dread is your family being the ones to get that knock on the door.



More than a dozen American families have now gotten that knock on the door. And the president has basically assured us that there will be more where that came from. And while they're paying the ultimate price, every American is paying some price. Right now, mortgage rates are up because of this war.



Food is going to be more expensive because of this war. And, of course, the price of gas that we're paying at the pump is more expensive because of this war.

Buttigieg didn’t stop with telling America that we are being sold a war on no pretenses.

He called out Trump for using the bodies of the fallen to make money.