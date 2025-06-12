PoliticusUSA will fight for our values, but we need your support. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

Pete Buttigieg isn’t just a Republican whisperer. Buttigieg also knows how to address serious situations in a plain spoken and direct way that cuts to the heart of the matter of who we are as Americans.

Buttigieg reacted to Sen. Alex Padilla being assaulted by saying:

Like so many people around the country, I just saw something that made my stomach turn something I didn't think that I would see. Even under this administration. A United States senator was pushed to the ground and handcuffed after asking questions of a federal government official.

What are we supposed to do about that? Well, first of all. We name what just happened, which is that the Trump government has crossed one of the reddest of red lines that can exist in a free society. Any salute to the flag or talk of patriotism or American greatness is completely hollow. If you do not respect the freedoms that that flag represents, the constitution that directs the course of this country.

They've shown what they think of those freedoms in that constitution. Now, what well much will depend on the courage of members of the Senate and the House, especially Republicans. This kind of thing is designed to make them more afraid. Our job as American citizens. Is to make sure that they realize they have more politically to lose by riding the tiger of this out of control administration, which will sooner or later eat them too than going along with it.